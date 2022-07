Duck hitched his caravan to Mason Cox being the best man on the mark in the competition after his work jumping up and down against Port Adelaide on Saturday!

"It actually made two players miss, and when they missed, it was like he kicked goal of the year!" Duck said.

"If Mason Cox has to be a professional every time someone goes for goal, he has to go and do his jack-in-the-box and stand on the mark."

