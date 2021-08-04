Duck Finally Gives Up On The West Coast Eagles

After standing by the Eagles all season, Wayne Carey has finally given up hope on West Coast contending for the flag this season.

A 45-point loss to Collingwood on Saturday was the final straw for Duck who has been bullish about Adam Simpson's men all year.

"I'm prepared to say given the list that West Coast have got, they might have taken over as the most disappointing team of the year," Carey said on the Midweek Rub.

"I had them as favourites for the flag."

LISTEN HERE:

The Midweek Rub crew then went on to break down where it is all going wrong for the Eagles.

Catch the full podcast of the Midweek Rub!