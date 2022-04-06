Duck & Joey Debate If Tasmania Should Get A New Team

The Midweek Rub crew debated whether a Tasmanian team should enter the competition in coming years.

Wayne Carey argued that rival clubs wouldn't go for because of the financial implications & also believes the talent pool isn't deep enough to cater for any more teams.

Joey made the suggestion that the AFL should slightly restructure list sizes and development pathways to accomodate the new teams.

"I'm not sure they'll get it. I'm not sure the clubs would agree," Carey said.

LISTEN HERE:

Damian Barrett reported that only six rival clubs will need to endorse the move for an expansion club when the AFL commission meet in August.

CATCH THE FULL MIDWEEK RUB: