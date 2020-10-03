Duck Reveals BT's Ridiculous Hub Demands!

On the Saturday Rub.

Article heading image for Duck Reveals BT's Ridiculous Hub Demands!

Our man Brian Taylor is serving his 14 day quarantine up in Queensland & Wayne Carey had some extraordinary mail about BT's demands.

Duck revealed a number of outlandish requests upon arrival at the 'hub' where he will be located for the next two weeks. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Duck accused BT of requesting a large room with a pool table, king bed, water cooler & exclusive access to the buffet! 

BT denied all the allegation despite Duck Channel 7 sources confirming that it was the case... 

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here! 

3 October 2020

Brian Taylor
Wayne Carey
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Brian Taylor
Wayne Carey
Triple M Footy
Brian Taylor
Wayne Carey
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs