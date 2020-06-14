Duck's Big Call On Nick Blakey

Wayne Carey has made a huge call regarding Sydney youngster Nick Blakey.

Duck said on the Sunday Rub that he believes Blakey could be the best player in the AFL within four years.

When discussing if the Swans needed to acquire Joe Daniher, Duck said that Blakey is the guy to build around instead.

"I'm very bullish on Sydney and their young talent," Carey said.

"Blakey could be absolutely anything.

"He (Blakey) could be the best player in the competition in four years."

Blakey has kicked 19 goals from 21 games since being drafted with Pick 10 in 2018.