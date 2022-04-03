Duck's Strong Assessment Of North Melbourne

Former North Melbourne champion Wayne Carey has given a very honest assessment of where his old club are at on the Sunday Rub.

Duck was critical of the way North Melbourne celebrated after beating a depleted West Coast side the week before.

They then came out and were beating by 108 points by Brisbane last night.

"They are that far off it, it is not funny."

Carey said he hasn't seen any growth or improvement in the team through the off-season are a competitive finish to 2021.