Duck's Strong Assessment Of North Melbourne

On the Sunday Rub.

Article heading image for Duck's Strong Assessment Of North Melbourne

Former North Melbourne champion Wayne Carey has given a very honest assessment of where his old club are at on the Sunday Rub. 

Duck was critical of the way North Melbourne celebrated after beating a depleted West Coast side the week before. 

They then came out and were beating by 108 points by Brisbane last night. 

"They are that far off it, it is not funny."

LISTEN HERE: 

Carey said he hasn't seen any growth or improvement in the team through the off-season are a competitive finish to 2021. 

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy: 

3 April 2022

Sunday Rub
North Melbourne
Listen Live!
Sunday Rub
North Melbourne
Sunday Rub
North Melbourne
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs