Duck Says Covid Season A Great Opportunity For WAFL Players

Wayne Carey says comments stating this season has an asterix over it is "once again an over-reaction".

When discussing the Eagles troubles in fielding a side and being forced to use top up players from the WAFL Duck was quick to voice his opinion.

"Let's not forget they've had it their own way for the lasts couple of years" Carey said in respect to the Eagles fixtures and Covid protocols.

But the AFL great told The Sunday Rub that it's not all bad news for them.

"I love the fact that there are some guys in the WAFL that get to show their wares in the AFL".

