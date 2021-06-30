Duck Takes On Damo About Overreacting To Season Changes

Wayne Carey & Damian Barrett have gone head-to-head once again on Triple M Footy's Midweek Rub.

Duck & Damo clashed a few weeks back about the possibility of the Grand Final being relocated to Perth after Melbourne went into lockdown, where Carey claimed it was all an overreaction due to the moving landscape.

He resurfaced the audio now that Melbourne is hosting all 18 clubs this weekend. Fair to say it aged well for Duck and he was keen to let Damo know all about it!

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the full Midweek Rub here!