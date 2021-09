Wayne Carey & Glen Jakovich went toe-to-toe on the Saturday Rub this afternoon.

The two champions players continued their fierce rivalry on the airwaves this afternoon ahead of the Grand Final, and neither of them were backing down!

"Hey Glen, a wise person once told me 'never get your ambitions mixed up with your capabilities'," Duck said.

Jakovich then challenged him to jump in the boxing ring! It was all happening.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: