Duck Won't Back Down From His West Coast Prediction

For a third week on the Midweek Rub, Joey asked Duck about his West Coast prediction and whether or not he wanted to back down!

Duck has continued to back the Eagles despite another disappointing performances in recent weeks.

"I'm going to ask the question one more time, can the West Coast Eagles win the flag?" Joey asked for the third week in a row.

"They are in the eight still!" Duck said.

"Clearly they're low on confidence at the moment ... I reckon there'll be a big review this week, I have a lot of faith in Simo."

"If they do finish eighth, you wouldn't want to come up against them."

