Duff McKagan Said Founding Member Izzy Stradlin Was Invited To Join Guns N' Roses For Reunion Tour

Talking to American radio promoting his solo album, Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan revealed founding member Izzy Stradlin was invited to join the reunited Guns N' Roses, but it didn't work out.

Apparently Izzy had gone as far as a soundcheck, but Duff revealed; "Is something that we tried to make happen at the beginning... it just didn't work out" (listen to the interview).

The band that reunited in 2016 has seen original members Axl, Slash & Duff tour the world and now work on a new album, but not even the band expected such a huge response.

The current lineup is heading into the studio to work on a brand new Guns N' Roses album.

