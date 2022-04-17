Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit The Queen For The First Time In Over Two Years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited Queen Elizabeth for the first time in more than two years.

The California-based couple who abandoned their royal roles back in March of 2020, stopped in for a visit with the Queen and Prince Charles on their way to The Netherlands.

Harry and Meghan are heading to the Netherlands where Harry is set to launch the 2022 Invictus Games, a sporting event for people with disabilities that he developed back in 2014.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The couple were spotted entering Windsor Castle on Thursday evening despite attempting to keep their visit a secret.

This is the first time the couple have returned to Windsor Castle since their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism.

Harry also missed a memorial for his grandfather, Prince Phillip earlier this month saying he did not want to draw attention away from the memorial service.

Meghan and Harry arrived in the UK on Wednesday and are believed to be staying at Frogmore Cottage.

The couple were permanently residing at Frogmore Cottage prior to their exit from the UK.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.