Duke's Parlour In Surfers Is Hosting A Margarita Tasting This Month!

It's National Margarita Month, where we celebrate all the good things (there are no bad things) about this iconic cocktail!

Dukes Parlour is teaming up with Herradura Tequila to bring you a tasting of their specially curated range of margaritas.

The zesty line-up includes:

Tinikas Palomarita – Herradura Blanco, grapefruit juice, lime juice, maple syrup, grapefruit bitters, laphroaig atomizer.

Greater than the sum of its parts – Herradura Plata, Mancino Bianco Vermouth, Cointreau, citric acid solution, salty sour foam.

Classic Herradura Margarita – Herradura Blanco, Cointreau, lime juice.

Tickets are $20 and you'll get a 50ml sample of ALL three flavours, plus a full cocktail of your fave one!

All margaritas are available to purchase throughout the month of February.

Ready to go to tequila heaven? You can grab your tickets here!

