Yiche Dumplings & Noodles Steamboat Demo - Give Me 5 for Kids Fundraiser

Yiche Restaurant, Mooroopna are holding a Hot Pot Dumpling Festival on 26 June 2019, where $25 from each ticket sold will be donated to Give Me 5 for Kids.

Bring as many people as you can, to an event filled with fun and connectivity, bringing people together and strengthen relationships.

Here is your chance to indulge in food without the guilt!! Ever wondered what it's like to eat your own creation?

Here is your chance to learn to create, cook and eat your own dumplings and noodles! Don't worry about the calories, You're helping your local charity.

Steamboat & Live dumpling and noodles demonstration here Yiche Restaurant, Mooroopna.

$65 per person: Call now to book yourself a spot! (03) 5825 1001.

yicherestaurant.com.au

_____________________________________________________



Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, 95.3 Triple M continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.



Each June, 95.3 Triple M and Channel 9 networks get behind the cause by holding and supporting local fundraising events. To see what’s on this year and to participate, click to www.giveme5forkids.com.au.



Can’t get along to an event? No worries. You can donate online anytime via:http://bit.ly/DonateToGM5FKGVHealth



#GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser which has been supporting and raising funds for local children’s hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.



Beginning in the mid-'90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, this annual charity drive has since raised $22.3 million nationally and benefited over 40 children’s hospital wards.