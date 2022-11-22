DV Inquiry Outlines “Failure In Leadership” Amid Claims Of Racist & Misogynistic Culture

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has said she will not be standing down despite a recent inquiry citing a “failure in leadership” as the driving factor behind a culture of racism and misogyny within the police force.

The 400-page report from the Commission of Inquiry into Queensland Police Service Responses to Domestic and Family Violence has recommended 78 changes in a push for a better work culture and quality responses to domestic violence incidents.

The release of the report follows five-months of evidence which saw multiple resignations and examples of a lack of punishment over sexual harassment and bullying incidents.

One of the major recommendations put forward is to cease investigations into police by other police.

Commissioner of the Inquiry, Judge Deborah Richards instead recommended an outside source from the Crime and Corruption Commission to handle all investigations into police complaints.

The inquiry also found that “burnt-out” officers failed to respond to domestic violence incidents and often participated in inappropriate conversations about victims and DV situations.

In response to the troubling findings, the state government will be providing $100 million toward the employment of specialist domestic violence police, domestic violence liaison officers, cultural liaison officers and victim liaison officers across the state.

The recently established DV Command will also receive a significant financial boost.

The DV Command boost follows claims Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll failed to appropriately staff the new unit.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski has been employed as the “Special Co-ordinator for Police Reform” to ensure the 78 recommendations are properly implemented.

Despite criticism surrounding Ms Carroll’s leadership, Premiere Annastacia Palaszczuk said Ms Carroll is not to blame for the issues outlined in the report.

“This has not just happened overnight. This report is confronting, it is disturbing, and I cannot think of a more appropriate person to lead the reform than a strong woman,” - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Ms Carroll said the criticism was a difficult pill for her to swallow.

“I agree that the people that we serve externally in these instances, as well as internally, have been let down,” she said.

“It’s very difficult to sit up here and acknowledge and know that our people say and have done terrible things.

“When I hear them come up, it’s like someone stabs you in the heart because you don’t want to hear any more.”

