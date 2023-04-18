DV Survivor Court Support Pilot Extended For Another Year

The State Government will invest $6.1 million to extend the one-year pilot program ensuring a specialist DV support worker is available at nearly every local NSW courthouse.

As part of the Hearing Support Pilot, a specialised DV worker had been available in 73 courthouses and was expected to end on October 31, but will now run for an extra year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The program will expand to an additional 61 courts from November, to provide support during hearings related to domestic violence charges or restraining orders.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said having specialised workers on-site will provide victims with the support they need when they need it.

“This program can make an important difference for women in crisis,” Ms Harrison said.

“Victim-survivors have access to specially trained workers who can help them navigate the legal system and help with referrals and case management.

“This program is about putting women’s safety first [and] is about empowering women in crisis with the support they need at what is one of the most challenging times in their life.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The government has also committed $1.4 million towards a pilot which sees specialist support workers at selected police stations.

The Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service and NSW Police Force Co-location Pilot is being extended for 12 months and expanded to five more locations following a successful pilot.

The pilot commenced in late October 2022 at five locations: Kogarah, Fairfield, Griffith, Armidale and Nowra Police Stations.

The initiative aims to improve the experience of victim-survivors who attend police stations, increase the number of victim-survivors who report to police, and streamline their access to safety and support.

If you, or anyone you know needs help with domestic and/or family violence, there are many resources available:

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

If you are in need of immediate assistance, call Triple Zero (000)

Defending Democracy with Malcom Turnbull provides a trusted and insightful guide through one of the most consequential questions of our time: Are we witnessing the decline of western/liberal democracy? Listen to the podcast now on the Listnr app.