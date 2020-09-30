Dylan Brown Returns For Finals Week 1 - And MG Thinks It May Propel The Eels To A Victory Over The Storm

Ring-a-ding-ding, the first week of finals is officially here.

After a mammoth team change-up for a lot of clubs for Round 20, there is, unsurprisingly, yet more updated team lists ahead of this week's finals games.

In addition to players returning from rest, though, are players returning from injury - including one Dylan Brown, who will be back for the Eels ahead of schedule.

And while MG admits Brown probably still isn't 100 per cent, it's finals week; no-one is. But he still thinks Brown's return could very well propel Parramatta to a victory over the Storm.

Don't worry, fans of clubs other than the Eels and the Storm. MG and Liam have got you covered too.

In the bumper edition of Team List Tuesday below, hear the breakdown of each of this weekend's games, including an in-depth preview of the Rabbitohs V Knights elimination final.

