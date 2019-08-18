Dylan Grimes Has Left The Ground With An Ankle Injury

Star Tigers defender Dylan Grimes has left the ground and gone down the race late in the third term of their clash with West Coast.

Grimes went up for a spoil, landing awkwardly on his right leg.

With All-Australian full-back Alex Rance already out for the season, Wayne Carey today described Grimes as Richmond's most important player.

At the start of the fourth quarter, he is yet to return.

UPDATE

Just five minutes into the last quarter, Grimes has returned to the field of play.

More to come.

