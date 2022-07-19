Dysart Woman Charged With Attempted Murder

A mother has allegedly stabbed her daughter six times before turning the knife on herself in a suspected attempted murder.

Police are investigating the alleged incident which occurred at about 4pm yesterday at a Dysart home that the teenage daughter and her mother lived in.

Acting Detective Inspector Emma Novosel said multiple Triple Zero calls were made from inside the property including from a man in his twenties who is friends with the daughter.

Acting Detective Inspector Novosel said it was unknown “at this stage” what caused the incident to occur, with investigations ongoing.

“There were a number of Triple Zero calls received as I understand, the male person contacted police by Triple Zero,” she said.

“I understand there were six stab wounds in the chest area of the victim. She required transport for treatment.

“We are looking at what caused the incident. They (the two women) are known to each other.

“There was another male person … at the address; he intervened in the incident, and he was (allegedly) assaulted by the suspect.”

The victim was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical but stable condition before being flown to Townsville for further treatment.

The mother has been charged with attempted murder (domestic violence), common assault and serious assault to a police officer after other events which occurred in the evening.

