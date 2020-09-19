Dyson Heppell Explains John Worsfold’s Impact On Essendon

Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell joined the Saturday Rub and explained John Worsfold’s impact on the club.

"I couldn’t speak more highly of the work Woosha’s done behind the scenes, and the way he’s been able to embrace this footy club and take over at such a challenging period and guide us through that," Heppell said.

"The win loss wouldn’t show the work that he’s put in, but in terms of internally, we’re really set and aligned in where we are heading.

"We understand that this takes, these periods take time, you don’t just forge success overnight.

"So we believe we’re starting to build a really strong culture and excited to play under Truck (Ben Rutten) now, everyone’s super supportive of the vision he has for us."

Heppell also discussed the club's exit interviews, the disappointing season, and copping whacks from club legends.

