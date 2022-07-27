Dyson Heppell's Contract Situation With Essendon
On the Midweek Rub.
Damian Barrett discussed the uncertainty around Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell's future at the club beyond this season.
Barrett told the Midweek Rub that Heppell was underwhelmed by the one-year offer presented to him by the club and is a '50-50 chance' to explore his options elsewhere if they don't amend their offer.
“There’s an offer to him to play in 2023 as a Bomber,” he said.
“As we speak with four games to go of this season, there is a chance (that he explores his options)."
“I’d say it’s a 50-50 chance that he will be exploring options outside of Essendon, unless they improve the offer.”
Wayne Carey went on to say how Heppell would be a fantastic fit of a club like North Melbourne as they develop their list.