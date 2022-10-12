E-Safety Report Finds People With Intellectual Disability Experience Widespread Online Abuse

A new report has found people with intellectual disability experience widespread abusive behaviour online.

Produced by the eSafety Commissioner, the ‘How bad should it be before I tell someone?’ report revealed that people with disabilities “struggled” to articulate their online safety needs.

Based on interviews and focus groups with people with intellectual disability, carers and service providers from September to December 2021, the research looked at how people with intellectual disability use the internet and experience and deal with online abuse.

The report found many in the cohort did not recognise when online abuse was happening to them, including online bullying, trolling, doxing and sexual extortion.

“However, there was interest in understanding what sort of behaviours and activities are not appropriate online, and in being able to determine when people are not just being unpleasant but are being abusive,” the report stated.

“There was also interest in knowing how to respond to and handle online abuse experiences.”

The report recognised that many people with intellectual disabilities spend a lot of time online, watching videos and gaming and are therefore more likely to engage with social media.

Although able to navigate basic online safety tools, such as blocking people and changing settings, the report found that people with intellectual disabilities were less likely to report online abuse.

“Developed resources need to feel mainstream and ‘cool’ in order to overcome the observed lack of interest in online safety advice and the prospect of feeling ‘singled out’ when it came to actually using those resources for people with intellectual disability,” the report stated.

The report highlighted the need for co-design with people with intellectual disabilities, carers, and service providers, in delivering online safety measures.

