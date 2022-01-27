E-Scooter Ban Enforced On Sandy Bay Strip Following Crash

The Hobart council have put a ban on Beam e-scooters after an elderly lady was struck down by a man on a scooter on Sandy Bay Road.

The woman was exiting out of Brew Café when a man on an e-scooter smashed into her, knocking her to the ground.

This incident has resulted in the footpath along Queen Street and Russell Crescent becoming off limits to Beam riders.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

To accommodate e-scooter riders, a ‘slow zone’ has become accessible adjacent to the off-limits area.

Despite the council’s decision to ban the scooters on Queen Street and Russell Crescent, Brew Café owner Richard Scarr told The Mercury that the council still allows Neuron riders to drive along the footpath.

“This Saturday just gone I saw the orange ones going flat out, even faster,” he said.

“Having spoken to the police and having spoken to Hobart Council, it clearly doesn’t matter what we say. There’s no significant changes being made.

“I’m just over it. There’s a whole heap of administrators doing hand-wringing, but nothing changes.”

The Hobart city council are due to convene on Monday to vote on whether the e-scooter trial should be scrapped and banned entirely.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.