E-Scooter Driver Critical After Being Struck By Allegedly Stolen Vehicle

A woman is set to face court today on multiple charges after an e-scooter driver was hit by an allegedly stolen vehicle in Brisbane.

A 38-year-old woman is facing five charges after police allege she drove a stolen Mitsubishi ASX onto a footpath in Brisbane, hitting a 51-year-old man.

The Mitsubishi had been reported as stolen from a home at Everton Park.

The e-scooter driver was treated at the scene before being transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical condition.

The woman was arrested and drug tested at the scene, before returning a positive result.

Police have charged the Pimpama woman with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, driving without a license, driving unlicensed, possession of drug utensils and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The woman is set to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

