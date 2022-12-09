E-Scooters: Are They As Dangerous As People Think?

As more states across Australia roll out e-scooter schemes, unsurprisingly, more people are getting into accidents.

Australian media reports have linked seven deaths to e-scooters, including the recent death of a 15-year-old boy in Queensland.

But some experts say the reporting on e-scooter injuries and accident rates doesn’t give the whole picture.

On this episode of The Science Briefing, Dr Sophie Calabretto talks to Cosmos Magazine journalist Petra Stock about what’s really happening on roads with e-scooters and how ditching the car and hopping on an electric two-wheeler can help the environment.