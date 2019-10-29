Eagles Of Death Metal Announce Blues Fest 2020 Sideshows

The group chats with your music mates are going through the roof with festival season well and truly here following a huge week of announcements already and it's only Tuesday.

This morning Blues Fest 2020 announced Eagles Of Death Metal sideshows in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth when the America rock band are in the country to play the Byron Bay Blues Festival 2020.

The love child of Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme and Jesse Hughes, Eagles Of Death Metal have been touring their high energy rock down under for 10 years, building a huge following of rock lovers.

Although he's not prone to touring with EODM, Josh Homme returned behind the drum kit with the band this weekend in California, with things quiet on the QOTSA front we're hoping Josh makes it down under for the side shows.

Tour Dates:

Monday 13th April 2020 Metro City, Perth

Thursday 16th April 2020 Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 18th April 2020 Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne



Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020On-sale Dates

Pre-sale Thursday 31st October 10am AEDT(or local time)

On Sale Monday 4th November 10am local time



More info: https://eaglesofdeathmetal.com/tour

Speaking of Blues Fest sideshows, tickets to see Lenny Kravitz are on-sale now.

More info here

Want more Hard N Heavy?