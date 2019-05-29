Early planned burn season is here with Kuranda first up.

If you see some smoke lingering over the next few months- it could be one of the early dry season burns scheduled.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife service has commenced them for the year and will be in Kuranda National Park today.

They'll also head to Koah’s Dinden National Park and Bilwon State Forest too.

Smoke is expected to be seen near Davies Creek, Koah, Biboohra and Bilwon.

Regional Director Alison Webb says the strategic management is an important tool for the conservation and management of many plan and animal communities across our region.

In 2018 more than 640,000 hectares of land from Townsville to Cape York and out to the west were burnt.