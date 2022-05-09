Early Voting Centres Open After Leaders Go Head To Head

With just under two weeks left until the May 21st Federal Election, early voting sites have opened up around the nation.

Australia's can have their say by casting an early vote, particularly useful for those unable to hit the polling booths on election day.

A list of all the early voting centres around the country is available through the Australian Electoral Commission site.

Most operating centres remain open from 8am to 6pm, with a selected few having extended hours.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said the early centres are open for those who can't vote on election day, under certain circumstances - including travel, medical reasons, etc.

"Australian elections are in-person events – once every three years the country comes together in a transparent and secure environment to have their say," Rogers said.

"If you can vote on election day then that’s what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available, and vote according to your circumstances."

Rogers said Australian citizens shouldn't be concerned about the risk of catching COVID at electoral booths, with health and safety protocols in place nationwide.

"Australians have been living with COVID for more than two years now. For most people you’re visiting the shops regularly, attending events or taking public transport – voting centres will have more protections in place than most areas of society."

On Sunday night, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese went head-to-head during the second televised debate.

Representing their respective parties, both leaders answered questions about the latest national issues, from cost of living, to the health crisis and more.

