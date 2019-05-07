Early Voting Is Open, So You Get It Over And Done With Now

The federal election is coming up on Saturday May 18.

And I’m sure you’re pumped for it…

Or, you’re dreading having to head to the polls and have to go through it all.

Well, there is the option of getting it over and done with early…

Yes, early voting is open now and you can do that without the claustrophobic feeling of party representatives throwing how to vote cards at you left, right and centre.

There is a downside though – no democracy sausage sizzle until voting day.

So, where can you vote early?

Bunbury: Prinsep Building, 1/24 Prinsep Street

Bunbury: Forrest Electorate Office, Agora Centre, Suite 1 and 2, cnr Clifton & Victoria Streets

Busselton: High Street Hall, 47 Bussell Highway

Dunsborough: Shop 20, Dunsborough Park Shopping Centre, 34 Dunn Bay Road

Margaret River: Margaret River South Regional TAFE, Lot 272 Bussell Highway

Collie: Forrest Forum, 8/13 Forrest Street

Manjimup: Manjimup Community Resource Centre, 45 Rose Street

Albany: Albany Town Hall, 217 York Street

Narrogin: Narrogin Town Hall, Federal Street

Northam: Northam Town Hall, Wellington Street

Merredin: Merredin CRC, 110 Barrack Street

Kalgoorlie: Brookman House, Units 3 & 5/37 Brookman Street

Kalgoorlie: O’Connor Electorate Office, 2/37 Brookman Street

Norseman: Shire of Dundas Office, 88-92 Prinsep Street

Esperance: Centrepoint Arcade, 5/81 Dempster Street

Leonora: Leonora Recreation & Aquatic Centre, 79 Tower Street