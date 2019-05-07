Early Voting Is Open, So You Get It Over And Done With Now

The federal election is coming up on Saturday May 18.
And I’m sure you’re pumped for it…
Or, you’re dreading having to head to the polls and have to go through it all.
Well, there is the option of getting it over and done with early…
Yes, early voting is open now and you can do that without the claustrophobic feeling of party representatives throwing how to vote cards at you left, right and centre.
There is a downside though – no democracy sausage sizzle until voting day.
So, where can you vote early?
Bunbury: Prinsep Building, 1/24 Prinsep Street
Bunbury: Forrest Electorate Office, Agora Centre, Suite 1 and 2, cnr Clifton & Victoria Streets
Busselton: High Street Hall, 47 Bussell Highway
Dunsborough: Shop 20, Dunsborough Park Shopping Centre, 34 Dunn Bay Road
Margaret River: Margaret River South Regional TAFE, Lot 272 Bussell Highway
Collie: Forrest Forum, 8/13 Forrest Street
Manjimup: Manjimup Community Resource Centre, 45 Rose Street
Albany: Albany Town Hall, 217 York Street
Narrogin: Narrogin Town Hall, Federal Street
Northam: Northam Town Hall, Wellington Street
Merredin: Merredin CRC, 110 Barrack Street
Kalgoorlie: Brookman House, Units 3 & 5/37 Brookman Street
Kalgoorlie: O’Connor Electorate Office, 2/37 Brookman Street
Norseman: Shire of Dundas Office, 88-92 Prinsep Street
Esperance: Centrepoint Arcade, 5/81 Dempster Street
Leonora: Leonora Recreation & Aquatic Centre, 79 Tower Street