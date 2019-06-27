Earn A Piece Of Sporting History With This GM5FK Auction

As a final big push for our Give Me 5 For Kids Appeal, Billy we will be auctioning off a very special footy jumper between 6a and 9a on Friday June 28.

Thanks to the generous people at McKellar’s Picture Framing, we have a 2019 Legends Kicking for Cancer Jumper framed and signed by:



• Wayne Carey

• Tim Watson

• Matthew Richardson

• Garry Lyon

• Peter Daicos

• Anthony Koutaufides

The framed jumper comes with a Letter of Authenticity.

Bidding starts at $500 at 6am, and you can bid by calling 03 5821 1260 or via Triple M Goulburn Valley Facebook.

Get your cash together, bid high and bid often, knowing the cash stays locally for the GV Health Kids Ward.

_____________________________________________________



Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, 95.3 Triple M continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.



Each June, 95.3 Triple M and Channel 9 networks get behind the cause by holding and supporting local fundraising events. To see what’s on this year and to participate, click to www.giveme5forkids.com.au.



Can’t get along to an event? No worries. You can donate online anytime via:http://bit.ly/DonateToGM5FKGVHealth



#GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser which has been supporting and raising funds for local children’s hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.



Beginning in the mid-'90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, this annual charity drive has since raised $22.3 million nationally and benefited over 40 children’s hospital wards.