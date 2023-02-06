The combined death toll of victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes has now passed 3,500.

The new total comes not even an hour after Turkey officials said its death toll stood at 1,762 and at least 1,293 in Syria.

A revision of the figures continuous recovery efforts saw Turkey record 2,316 known deaths and 1,440 in Syria, bring the total to 3,756 just after 8am on Monday morning.

Reuters is reporting the United States is sending two, 79-person search-and-rescue teams to assist Turkish officials in rescue efforts.

It comes as earlier the United Kingdom and Israel confirmed it would send aid to the two countries.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria is being considered as one of the deadliest of this decade, while it was the worst to struck Turley this century.

Its epicentre was recorded close to the southern city of Gaziantep, with tremors felt as far as Cyprus, Cairo, and Mosul.

More than 100 aftershocks have been recorded, including a 7.7 tremor which interrupted search and record attempts.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said preliminary data showed the second large aftershock was about 67km north-east of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, at a depth of 2km.

