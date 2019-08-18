Earthquake Off Coast Of Mackay Last Night

Mackay region felt an earthquake last night. Only a small one, felt at 9.38pm. Geoscience Australia recording a 4.3 on the richter scale. Some residents reported feeling their homes shake.
NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO AUSTRALIA
Issued by the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre [JATWC] at 10:04 PM AEST
on
Sunday 18 August 2019
********************************************************************************
SUMMARY:
The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre has detected an earthquake that has
been reported as being felt near Mackay, QLD.
There is NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE AUSTRALIAN MAINLAND, ISLANDS OR TERRITORIES.
For further information check the Bureau's website www.bom.gov.au/tsunami or
call
1300 TSUNAMI [1300 878 6264].
No further updates will be issued unless the situation changes.
********************************************************************************
DETAILS:
The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre has detected an earthquake that has
been reported as being felt near Mackay, QLD. The earthquake of magnitude 4.3
occurred at 9:38 PM AEST on Sunday 18 August 2019 near Offshore Eastern QLD,
Coral Sea. Based on the magnitude and location of this earthquake, the JATWC has
assessed that there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE AUSTRALIAN MAINLAND, ISLANDS OR
TERRITORIES from this earthquake.
If you want to contribute to Australia's earthquake data base, please login to
the Geoscience Australia website at:
http://www.ga.gov.au/earthquakes/staticPageController.do?page=felt-earthquake