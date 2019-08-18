Earthquake Off Coast Of Mackay Last Night

Mackay region felt an earthquake last night. Only a small one, felt at 9.38pm. Geoscience Australia recording a 4.3 on the richter scale. Some residents reported feeling their homes shake.

NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO AUSTRALIA

Issued by the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre [JATWC] at 10:04 PM AEST

on

Sunday 18 August 2019



SUMMARY:

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre has detected an earthquake that has

been reported as being felt near Mackay, QLD.



There is NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE AUSTRALIAN MAINLAND, ISLANDS OR TERRITORIES.



For further information check the Bureau's website www.bom.gov.au/tsunami or

call

1300 TSUNAMI [1300 878 6264].



No further updates will be issued unless the situation changes.

DETAILS:

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre has detected an earthquake that has

been reported as being felt near Mackay, QLD. The earthquake of magnitude 4.3

occurred at 9:38 PM AEST on Sunday 18 August 2019 near Offshore Eastern QLD,

Coral Sea. Based on the magnitude and location of this earthquake, the JATWC has

assessed that there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE AUSTRALIAN MAINLAND, ISLANDS OR

TERRITORIES from this earthquake.



If you want to contribute to Australia's earthquake data base, please login to

the Geoscience Australia website at:



http://www.ga.gov.au/earthquakes/staticPageController.do?page=felt-earthquake