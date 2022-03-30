Earthquake Rocks Adelaide For Second Time This Month

South Australia was rattled for the second time in a month with another earthquake on Tuesday night, this time in the Adelaide Hills.

According to GeoScience Australia, the 2.9 magnitude quake was detected at a depth of 20 kilometres about 7.04pm Tuesday with the epicentre around Mount Barker.

Receiving more than 2000 reports within 90 minutes of the earth-shaking incident, Senior seismologist Jonathan Bathgate said the quake was certainly “felt across the southeast area of the city”.

“This area of Australia really is probably one of the more active areas of the country”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we get more earthquakes over the next few days and weeks,” he added.

GeoScience Australia's website shows the tremor was felt across metropolitan Adelaide, as far north as Gawler and as far south as Meningie.

A magnitude-3.8 tremor was also reported on March 6 with an aftershock a couple of hours later.

