Easing Isolation Rules Has Aussie Health Experts Divided

Australian health experts remain divided over next week's easing of Covid-isolation rules.

That isolation period will reduce from seven days to five for those without symptoms from next Friday, while the requirement to mask up on domestic flights will also be scrapped.

The Australian Medical Association has called on the Federal Government to release the health advice behind the change, warning it will lead to people re-entering the community while infectious.

However, Deakin University Chair of Epidemiology Professor Catherine Bennett has told LiSTNR'S Australia Today it was a "safe measure".

"Most people don't even go into isolation on their first day of infection, and so the count starts probably two or three days into their infection," she said.

"So, in fact going out to five days is probably eighth day of infection and the data from overseas suggests that a very small proportion of people might be shedding virus and if they are it's at a very low level so they're less likely to give the infection to someone else." - Prof Bennett

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr