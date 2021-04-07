Easter School Holiday Guide

We've put together a list of activities for the whole family - with passes to only best local activities with Triple M’s School Holiday Survival Guide!

TARONGA ZOO SYDNEY

A wild adventure awaits at Taronga Zoo Sydney these Easter School Holidays! It is babies galore with the recent emergence of the Tree Kangaroo joey and the birth of seven cheeky Bolivian Squirrel monkey and Amalie an Australia Sea Lion Pup! Plus, how can we forget Humphrey the Koala joey - the first Koala joey born at Taronga in over a year! Want the chance to get up and close with Humphrey and mum Willow? Well, Taronga's Koala Encounter along with a range of other encounters including the iconic Elephant Experience are back just in time for the school holidays. School Holiday programs are also on crafted for kids aged 5-10 years combining fun and education. Taronga also offers Cadet and Junior Keeper programs for ages 8-17. For those who are unable to make it to the zoo, you can tune into Taronga TV for a dose of your favourite animals, including 24/7 live Lion, Elephant and Tiger cams! Taronga Sydney has more than 4,000 animals from 350 species, many of which are endangered in the wild.

Use your Dine and Discover vouchers these Easter School Holidays at Taronga Zoo Sydney!

LUNA & CO DESIGNS

Located on the Central Coast, Luna and Co Designs host creative workshops for adults and kids of all ages. It's a fun environment where you can relax, laugh and have fun while learning a new skill and create something unique & special. Luna and Co creative kids workshops and craft packs will keep your little one busy during the school holidays or after school. Some creative workshops include resin jewelry, resin home ware, resin art piece, polymer clay jewelry, Japanese traditional Kokedama, Macrame plant hanger or wall art, and many more! Head to their website to purchase a gift voucher or book yourself in for a fun workshop.

