Eat, Drink And Chat... All For A Good Cause!

Here's how you can get involved

Jessica Ambler

9 July 2019

Jessica Ambler

Article heading image for Eat, Drink And Chat... All For A Good Cause!

The New Daily

The Shepparton community is banding together in support of the homeless and vulnerable with a fundraiser. What a wonderful cause to get involved with!

Post

The event is set to take place on Sunday the 28th of July at the Sherbourne Terrace where there's sure to be food, great conversation and a drink on arrival. There's also prizes at the door and a range of activities to participate in, so jump onboard.

Ticket holders will hear from guest speakers Azem Elmez, The Salvation Army and many more. There's only a few weeks left, so grab a ticket and have a great time.

Post

Click HERE for more information.

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs