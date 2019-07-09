Eat, Drink And Chat... All For A Good Cause!

The Shepparton community is banding together in support of the homeless and vulnerable with a fundraiser. What a wonderful cause to get involved with!

The event is set to take place on Sunday the 28th of July at the Sherbourne Terrace where there's sure to be food, great conversation and a drink on arrival. There's also prizes at the door and a range of activities to participate in, so jump onboard.

Ticket holders will hear from guest speakers Azem Elmez, The Salvation Army and many more. There's only a few weeks left, so grab a ticket and have a great time.

