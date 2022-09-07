Economists Alarmed RBA's Latest Hike Will Push Rapid Increase In Mortgage Repayments

Mortgage holders wait with bated breath after the Reserve bank raised interest rates for the fifth consecutive month.

The RBA on Tuesday hiked the cash rate another 0.5 per cent 2.35 per cent, a figure not seen since 2015.

Managing Director of EQ Economics Warren Hogan told LiSTNR’s Australia Today it's a lot of extra money to find in the quickest time ever seen.

"This is the most rapid increase in mortgage repayments that we've ever experienced as a percentage.

That's almost going to have doubled the mortgage repayments in this country by the end of the year, which we've never seen before," he said.

To hear the full interview between Warren Hogan and Steve Price on Australia Today listen below....

Mr Hogan said although there is a high saving rate in the last few years, "we need to think about the distribution of that".

"I think most of those savings are being done by people on middle and higher incomes," but "most of the vulnerability to higher rates is going to be to people on middle incomes that have bought houses in the last year or two," Mr Hogan said.

But he believes banks will still be keen to lend.

"The banking system has got plenty of money and is willing to lend to credit-worthy borrowers". - Warren Hogan

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr