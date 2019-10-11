Ed Langdon Is Officially A Demon

Fremantle winger Ed Langdon is officially a Melbourne player.

The Demons gave up picks 22 and 79 as well as a future second round pick for the now ex-Docker, whilst also picking up pick 26 and next year’s fourth round pick from Freo.

It’s Melbourne’s second bit of business for the day after trading Sam Frost to Hawthorn.

Melbourne also picked up Adam Tomlinson as a free agent yesterday.

