Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 Australian Stadium Tour

Hit maker Ed Sheeran has announced he is returning to Australia in 2023 to play a number of stadium shows across the country.

The 31-year-old singer song writer last toured Australia back in 2018 selling over one million tickets country-wide.

Sheeran will be playing at Accor Stadium in Sydney on February 24 and will be playing at the MCG in Melbourne on March 2.

The 31-year-old is also set to play shows in South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland.

Sheeran’s last Australian performance was at the memorial service of his close friend Michael Gudinski at the Rod Laver Arena.

Sheeran’s 2023 Mathematics Tour will feature a number of hits from his latest album titled “=”.

The chart-topping singer song writer told Nova FM that inspiration for his upcoming tour came from Michael Gudinski.

“It’s a conversation that Michael planted in my head in 2019,” he said. “We’ve basically built this stage over the last three years. I got the final plans for it the last day of the Divide tour, and they’ve been building for three years.”

Sheeran’s pre-sale tickets will be available from March 21 with general public tickets available from March 23.

