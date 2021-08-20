Ed Sheeran Releases Emotional Tribute Song For Michael Gudinski

Ed Sheeran has made his fan's day by not just announcing a new album but also dropping a new song, a beautiful tribute to Aussie music legend Michael Gudinski.

The tribute song he dropped called 'Visiting Hours', was written in lockdown in Australia while waiting to attend Michael's memorial. The released version also features Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes on backing vocals.

Ed debuted Visiting Hours live at Michael Gudinski's state memorial, held at Melbourne's Rod Laver arena, that had the entire venue in tears, before joining Australian music royalty Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue, Paul Kelly and more for a huge final performance only Michael Gudinski could pull off.

Hear Matty O's reflection of Michael Gudinski's memorial:



Michael Gudinski believed in Ed Sheeran from the first time he saw him play live and Ed credits Michael for his huge success. Ed came to Australia as soon as he heard of Michael's shock passing March this year.



Listen to Visiting Hours here

You can pre-order '=' here





