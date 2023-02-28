Ed Sheeran Stops By At St Kilda FC's RSEA Park

Before taking to the stage at the MCG this Thursday and Friday, international music icon Ed Sheeran stopped by for a visit to the St Kilda Football Club on Tuesday.

Sheeran's appearance was a surprise to the players and staff, as the club kicks off its 150th anniversary celebrations.

It is the first time St Kilda has welcomed the Castle on the Hill singer to the club.

While taking the time to chat with players and staff, Sheeran then took to the oval having a kick with the Saints.

Sheeran was also presented with a 2023 membership and personalised guernseys for himself and his family.

Sheeran will perform two monster shows at the MCG later this week; with his Thursday show selling over 100,000, while Friday is expected see over 107,000 fans attend his + - = ÷ x tour.

Ticket sales have smashed Australian records for most tickets sold to a single show (Friday night), while final tickets remain on sale for the Thursday show.

Matt Gudinski, CEO of Mushroom Group, said of the amazing result.

Ed loves to break a record and he’s smashed this one," Gudinski said.

"It’s phenomenal that more than 200,000 people will see this amazing show at our iconic MCG. Melbourne is set for two incredibly special nights with one of the greatest performers ever.”

