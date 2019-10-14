Eddie Betts Is Officially A Blue Again

Eddie Betts is officially a Carlton player again.

The 32-year-old was traded back to his original club from Adelaide for the Blues’ fourth round pick in the 2020 draft.

Betts played 184 games for the Blues in his first stint there between 2005 and 2013, booting 290 goals.

He then went to Adelaide as a restricted free agent in the 2013 trade period, playing 132 games and kicking another 310 goals for the Crows.

Betts was in the All-Australian team three times in a row between 2015-17, and kicked goal of the year three times as a Crow (2015, 16 and 19) to add to the one he picked up with Carlton in 2006.

He leaves Adelaide as the third highest goal kicker in the club’s history, and returns to Carlton with the Blues 13th most goals.

