Eddie Clarifies His Comments Surrounding AFL Covid Breaches

Eddie McGuire clarified his comments surrounding Covid breaches in the AFL Hubs on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley & senior assistant Brenton Sanderson were the latest members of the AFL to be slapped with a large fine for breaching the restrictions.

Eddie initially called for people who were found to have breached the restrictions should be sent home.

Eddie explained that at the time he was calling for harsh penalties to be implemented by the AFL, but since they chose to take another path he's accepted the penalties put in place.

"My position has been absolutely consistent. The AFL have taken a different path and here we are."

