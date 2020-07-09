Eddie Confronts Hugh Jackman About Supporting Multiple Footy Teams

Global superstar Hugh Jackman joined the Hot Breakfast this morning, and it hadn’t passed by Eddie McGuire that he appears to follow multiple footy teams — so Ed brought it up.

LISTEN HERE:

“[You] went to WAAPA, the Western Australia Academy of Performing Arts, where did your apprenticeship, and you fell into AFL football over there,” Ed said to Jackman.

“So then you became a West Coast Eagles supporter, which is, that’s fair enough.

“Now I’ve also got photos of you with a North Melbourne jumper, I’ve got photos of you with Port Adelaide… is there a team you haven’t joined up with?

“Well I know one team, it’s my team Collingwood… but at some stage you’re gonna have to grab a hold of yourself and become a member of a particular side.”

Make sure you get around the Best of Triple M Footy playlist so you never miss anything!

Jackman said that Ed had actually missed one in there.

“My first year in Melbourne I met Stan Alves,” he said.

“He was coaching St Kilda at the time, and he invited me to a game.

“And so for about five weeks I was a St Kilda supporter!”

As for the team he actually supports these days, Jackman said every Melburnian will hate him for it as much as for hopping around teams.

Jackman also discussed coronavirus in New York, mental health in quarantine, and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!