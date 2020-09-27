Eddie & Darc React To The Latest Covid Restriction Updates

Eddie McGuire & Luke Darcy discussed the latest restriction updates that were announced by Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday afternoon.

Ed & Darc debated whether the restrictions were appropriate or if there should have been further restrictions eased as a result of the low daily average cases.

Luke Darcy strongly believes that the Premier should have done more to re-open Melbourne & doubled down on his comments when Daniel Andrews joined the Hot Breakfast a few weeks ago.

Darc outlined the figures that support the move to re-open society and pushed to consider the mental health & domestic violence issues that are arising from the lockdown.

Eddie said that although he agrees with Darc's comments, we need to be cautious to not end up like some European countries that are suffering another wave of the virus and have completely lost control of the situation.