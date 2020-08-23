Eddie & Darc React To Tom Lynch Being Sent To The Tribunal

Eddie McGuire & Luke Darcy have reacted to the news of Tom Lynch being sent to the tribunal this morning on the Hot Breakfast.

The pair agreed that this has been blown out of proportion and doesn't warrant examination by the tribunal.

They believe that each case should be assessed individually and that Lynch shouldn't have a case to answer.

Luke Darcy said that he didn't think Lynch's incident with Michael Hurley even deserve a free kick, let alone a suspension.

Eddie believes that the media's coverage of Lynch for a number of weeks has been a major factor in him being sent to the tribunal.

"These are the cumulative effects of a frenzy from last week that was over blown," McGuire said.

