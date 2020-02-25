Eddie Denies Warwick Capper Could Have Possibly Had Halftime Sex

Eddie McGuire has called out Warwick Capper on The Hot Breakfast this morning after the former AFL star claimed to have sex during the halftime break in his playing days.

Capper claimed “Yes, I had sex at halftime with Joanne. I’d be tired for the first five minutes of the third quarter, so I sat in the square until I got my energy back.”

Eddie rubbished the claims this morning saying there was no possible way that ever happened.

"He might have, but I don't think there was anyone else with him" Eddie said.

"What odds, what chance, would there have been of Warwick Capper slipping Joanne... one into the rooms that were about the size of a toilet in those days, and past Tom Hafey and into the 'brasco' for a bit of halftime activity."

"I'll put (categorise) it in impossible... Seriously!"