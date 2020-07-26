Eddie Explains Why Scott Pendlebury Missed Yesterday's Game

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire explained exactly what happened with Scott Pendlebury yesterday.

The Magpies skipper was a very late withdrawal from the game at Optus Stadium after pulling up sore in the on-ground warm up minutes before the bounce.

Eddie explained the situation on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

McGuire said that it was an on-going back niggle that flared up forcing Pendlebury to miss the game.

"It's more tightness in his back and he felt it through his legs," McGuire said.

Eddie believes that the firmer training surfaced in Perth might have played a factor in the mishap.

