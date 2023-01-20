Eddie Jones Reveals Plan To 'Pinch' NRL Stars

New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has made it clear he intends to poach players from the NRL, declaring he wants to "stir the Australian sporting landscape".

While Jones doesn't officially start his return to the big role at the Wallabies until January 29, he's already turned heads just days after accepting the position, with comments aimed at poaching players from rugby league.

"I'm sure a few of them (NRL players) are looking at what's coming ahead for Australia and thinking, 'well this might be a good opportunity'," Jones said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

Jones, who was sacked late last year after seven years in charge with the England national team, was officially unveiled as the next coach of the Wallabies earlier this week.

The 62-year-old signed a deal until 2027 after taking over from Dave Rennie, who was also sacked just three years into the role.

FULL INTERVIEW: